Girlie North, 97, of Nashville died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Nashville.

She was born July 12, 1923, near Nashville to the late Condule and Nealy Marshall May. She was a homemaker and was a Christian.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Cemetery in Nashville. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance. Viewing will be immediately after the service.

