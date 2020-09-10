Obituary: Girlie May North, 97 of Nashville

Girlie May North, 97, of Nashville died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

She was born July 11, 1923, in the Buck Range community, the youngest of six children of the late Condule and Nealy May.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold North; and all of her siblings. Although she was born in Nashville, she spent most of her life in Kansas City and California. She was a member of St. John CME Church.

Survivors include nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. John CME Church with the Rev. Martha Stuart officiating. Burial followed in St. John Cemetery under direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family asks that visitors exercise social distancing and use face coverings.

