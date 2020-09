Gary L. Golden, 70, died Sept. 4, 2020.

He was born June 3, 1950 in Hope, Ark., the son of the late Leroy and Lola Golden.

He was CEO of First State Bank, and was a member of First Assembly of God Church in De Queen.

Services were at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at De Queen First Assembly of God with Pastor Ray Reynolds officiating.

Burial followed at Liberty Cemetery, Prescott, under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen.

