Obituary: Erma Evelyn Barnett Shelton, 92, of Nashville

Erma Evelyn Barnett Shelton, 92, of Nashville, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

She was born June 3, 1928, in Dierks, the daughter of Henry and Margaret Fern Cunningham Barnett. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Haskell Shelton; and a number of brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: two daughters, Trish Bullard of Nashville and Anita Shelton of North Little Rock; two sons, Larry Shelton of Nashville and David Shelton of Saratoga also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mrs. Shelton will be held at a later date.Cremation arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

