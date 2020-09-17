Obituary: Della Virginia Crabtree, 63, of Murfreesboro

Della Virginia Crabtree, 63, of Murfreesboro, died Sept. 9, 2020.

She was born July 3, 1957, in Murfreesboro the daughter of the late Levoey and Winnie Free.

She was a retired cook.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bo Free and Tommy Free.

Survivors include: two daughters, Rebecca Meredith of Nashville, and Charley Howard of Murfreesboro; sisters Linda Lewis of Murfreesboro, Emily McKlain of Nashville, Alice Morrow of Nashville, Lottie Bailey of Roy; brothers, Earl Free of Murfreesboro, Johnny Free of Springfield, Ill.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

