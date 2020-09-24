Obituary: Clarene Riley Musgrave, 88, of Nashville

On Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, Clarene Riley Musgrave, loving Mother and grandmother passed away at age 88.

Clarene was born Jan. 24, 1932 in Murfreesboro, Ark., to the late Jeff D. Riley and May Hawkins Riley.

Clarene married the love of her life, Richard Musgrave of Nashville, Ark., on June 24th of 1951. They were married for 66 years. They raised their two girls, Reba and Debbie and enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a wonderful and loving wife and mother. She treasured her time spent with her family and was a kind and gentle southern lady that always greeted you with a smile or a hug or both!

Clarene led a fulfilling and interesting life that took her on many adventures throughout the years. She graduated from Murfreesboro High School in 1949 and then continued her education at Henderson State College. She met Richard and had a whirlwind courtship and married him in June of 1951. In her 20’s she had her two girls, Reba and Debbie. In her 30’s she was a leader for the Girls Auxiliary GA’s at Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville, a Girl Scout “Brownie” Troop Leader, a member of the Literary Club and ladies Junior Auxiliary. She was a radio announcer for a local station KBHC, a job she really loved! She was also a bookkeeper for her husband’s aircraft salvage business. In her 40’s, 50’s and early 60’s she and Richard loved going to auctions, estate sales, etc., and finding treasures along their travels all around the US which led to the eventual opening of her little antique shop in the Square in Murfreesboro, AR. She and Richard spent time in Wickenburg, Ariz., and fell in love with the desert, bought a home there and enjoyed their getaways to Arizona.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren as they brought her much joy.

Clarene was a member of Antioch Baptist church in Nashville. She also often attended First Baptist Church in Nashville. She loved the Lord Jesus and lead her life strong in her faith.

Clarene was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jeff and May Riley; her loving husband Richard Musgrave; two brothers, Truman Riley and Morris Riley.

She is survived by her two daughters, Reba Cox (Doug) of Conway, Ark., and Debbie Gordon (Danny) of Ravenden Springs, Ark; grandchildren, Christy Cox of Blevins, Ark. Jennifer Reed (Nathan) of Ozan, Ark., and Jay Faulkner (Lauren) of Conway, Ark.; great-grandchildren, Emily Clements and Gracie Clements of Nashville, Ark. Kailey Jordan (J.J.) of Blevins and Alena Barnett of Nashville; one sister, Rita Arnold (James) of Nashville and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Restland Cemetery in Nashville, Ark., with Bro. David Blase officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Due to COVID-19 precautions will be taken therefore there will be no formal visitation with the family, but the funeral home with be open from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, to sign your name to the register book and pay your final respects to Clarene.

The family has asked those who would like to attend the graveside service to please observe social distancing and the wearing of masks to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 Virus.

There will be a time directly after the service to pay your respects to the family while practicing social distancing.

In lieu of flowers you may send donations to Arkansas Chapter – Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

Like this: Like Loading...