Obituary: Bobby Ray, 81, of Nashville

Bobby Ray, age 81, of Nashville, Ark., passed away Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 29, 1939, in Nashville to the late Banks Ray, Sr., and Helen Mcilveene Ray.

Mr. Ray was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville and was a retired salesman for Frito-Lay.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Banks Ray, Jr., Eugene Ray, and Hansford Ray; and his twin sister, Betty Pedron.

Survivors include: his wife, Doris Ray of Nashville, two sons, Randy Ray and wife Jennifer of Magnolia, Terry Ray and wife Becky of Nashville; his daughter Cleo Chesshir and husband Steve of Nashville; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Restland Memorial Park, with Bro. Glen Green and Bro. Brent Thompson officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Donations can be made in memory of Mr. Ray to Immanuel Baptist Church, PO Box 212, Nashville, AR 71852.

