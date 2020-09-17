Homecoming Week Sept. 21-25 at NHS; advanced tickets required for Sept. 25 game

Queen Chloe Wakley and her court will reign over Homecoming activities Sept. 21-25 at Nashville High School.

Members of the NHS royalty were announced last week.

The group includes the following:

Queen – Chloe Wakley

Maid of Honor – Nya Esters

Football maids – Molly Parker, LaShonna Cooper, Macy Morris, Aly Dixon and Jade Simmons.

Class maids – Lamia Hendrix, Ahniya Williamson, Kelley Howard, Lindsey Aylett, Caroline Kesterson and Karleigh Reeder.

Special activities for the week will be planned by the NHS Student Council.

Because of state Covid-19 guidelines, the afternoon Homecoming ceremony Sept. 25 will only be open to NHS students and the families and close friends of senior football players and Homecoming royalty.

Each member of the royalty and each senior football player will receive eight tickets to give to family and friends. No one will be able to attend without a ticket.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. in Scrapper Arena.

The Homecoming football game will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 as the Scrappers host Arkadelphia in the Class 4A game of the week.

The Homecoming royalty will be introduced at 6:15 p.m.

Advance Tickets Required for Game

Tickets to the Scrapper Homecoming game against Arkadelphia Sept. 25 will be sold next week. The tickets are $5 each.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be 800 tickets for the home side and 300 for the visitors.

Tickets for the parents of football players, band members and cheerleaders will be sold Monday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the school district’s administration building.

Tickets for the general public will be available Sept. 22-25 at the administration building.

Superintendent Doug Graham said the tickets will quickly. “Because it’s Arkadelphia and Homecoming, you don’t want to wait until Friday,” Graham said.

No tickets will be sold at the stadium before the game.

