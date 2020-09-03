HoCo Extension Service to offer ServSafe course

By Jean A. Ince

Howard County Extension Agent-Staff Chair

ServSafe has been the industry standard since 1919 in training millions of people how to receive, store, prepare, and serve food properly. Through the Cooperative Extension Service, we offer training and certifications for the ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Manager, and ServSafe Instructor & Proctor programs.

Maybe, as a consumer, you have seen the ServSafe certificate posted in several restaurants. If you see this certificate, you can be assured the manager has had training in safe food handling.

In the past, the program was recommended but not mandated. Recently, the Arkansas Department of Health is now requiring each food service facility to have at least one supervisory employee who has Certified Food Manager training.

A ServSafe Certified Food Manager Course will offer a two-day training on Tuesday, October 6 and Wednesday, October 7 at the Howard County Extension Homemaker Education Center located at 425 Second St. in Nashville. The training will take place beginning at 8:15 a.m. both days. The course will cost $140 for New Managers and $60 for re-certifications. The course cost pays for the book and the exam. Participants who pass the exam will receive a ServSafe Food Manager Certification goo for five years. All participants must pre-register and pay by September 18. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the class size is limited.

If you have any questions or would like to register, please contact the Howard County Extension Office at 870-845-7517 or stop by our office located on the second floor of the courthouse in Nashville. You can also email me, Jean Ince at jince@uaex.edu for more information. This workshop is open to all eligible persons without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status. Persons who require ADA accommodation, language and/or interpretation services for your ServSafe course instruction, and/or examination should notify the county Extension office (or other appropriate office) as soon as possible prior to the activity.

