Former Nashville school employee sentenced for sexual assault

A sentence of 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, plus 10 years suspended, was pronounced last Wednesday, Sept. 9, for a former Nashville school employee charged with two sexual assault counts involving a student.

Zachary Wayne Winton, 33, white male, Nashville, pleaded guilty in criminal court here.

The primary charge was sexual assault in the first degree, a class A felony.

A class B felony charge of sexual assault in the second degree was dismissed. Prosecutor Bryan Chesshir explained that the lesser charge was dismissed because it wouldn’t have added time to the sentence.

Winton was an assistant technology coordinator for the school district. He was formally charged Oct. 10, 2019.

The plea was given on the day set for pre-trial motions in his case.

After completing his imprisonment, he must register as a sex offender.

