Howard County’s mass flu clinic will be conducted Sept. 21-25 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day.

The drive-through clinic will be held at the Howard County Health Unit, 201 E. Hempstead, in Nashville.

Pike County‘s clinic will also be held Sept. 21-25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pike County Health Unit (Drive Thru), 15 Caddo Drive, in Murfreesboro.

Local health offices are offering the clinics in a different format this year. The clinics will be a week-long event at the local health office.

