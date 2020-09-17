Deadline approaching for Nov. 3 General Election

Arkansans will go to the polls in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Howard County Clerk Keri Teague said that Tuesday, Oct. 27, is the deadline to receive applications for absentee ballots by mail, but persons can make in-person application at her courthouse office on the same date.

The last day to register to vote in the 2020 General Election is Monday, Oct. 5, and the last day to transfer voting eligibility from another county is Oct. 30.

Early voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 19.

All early voting for Howard County will take place at the Carter Day Training Center on N. Main St., Nashville — open 8-6 Monday-Friday, and 10-4 on Saturdays during the early voting period.

The last day for early voting will be Monday, Nov. 2 from 8-5.

There will be four General Election voting sites in Howard County on election day, and eligible voters may vote at any of the sites by showing photo ID.

Voting hours will be from 7:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The voting sites include:

Nashville — Carter Day Training Center; and First Baptist Church Family Activities Building.

Mineral Springs — Mineral Springs Methodist Church.

Dierks — Community Center.

Previous voting sites at Tollette and Umpire will not be used in 2020.

Voting hours are 7:30-7:30.

