Blood supply running low; area drives set

The emergency need for blood continues across the region as LifeShare Blood Center remains unable to support the need of local hospitals.

The Texarkana Blood Center is located at 4020 Summerhill Rd.

Several blood drives are scheduled for this area:

Saturday, Sept. 12, Walmart, Nashville, 1- 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14, Tyson Foods, Nashville, 2:30 – 7:30

Wednesday, Sept. 16, Nashville, Howard Memorial Hospital, 11:30-4:30.

Wednesday, Sept. 16, Umpire High School, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18, Walmart, Nashville 1-6 p.m.

