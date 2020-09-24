Home Breaking News 2020 Murfreesboro Homecoming Court

2020 Murfreesboro Homecoming Court

By
Nashville News Leader
-
99
0
Members of the 2020 Murfreesboro High School homecoming court includes Sophomore Maid Darby Allmon, Junior Maid Lainee Stone, Senior Maid Emma Corbitt, Queen Malaya Graham, Senior Maid Mallorie Stivers, Junior Maid Madison Campbell, Junior Maid Kamryn Taylor and Sophomore Maid Dani Synco and attendants Richardo Cheatham, Kynzlee Fultz and Jayce James. MHS will hold its homecoming on Friday, Oct. 2 versus Cutter Morning Star.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR