2020 Mineral Springs Homecoming Court

Nashville News Leader
Mineral Springs High School picked its 2020 Homecoming Court last week and the members include (from left) Maid of Honor Shania Muldrew, Junior Class Maid Kei’Andra Trotter, Junior Football Maids Ashaureah Perkins and Andrea Johnson, Queen N’Kyia Randle, Sophomore Class Maid Ireana Gentry, Football Maids Keria Smith and Lafika Griffith (not pictured), Senior Football Maid Haven Reed and Senior Class Maid Jazmin Hernandez. Homecoming will be held at Mineral Springs on Oct. 2 with this year’s football opponent the Strong Bulldogs.

