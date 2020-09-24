Home Breaking News 2020 Mineral Springs Homecoming Court Breaking News 2020 Mineral Springs Homecoming Court By Nashville News Leader - September 24, 2020 73 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Mineral Springs High School picked its 2020 Homecoming Court last week and the members include (from left) Maid of Honor Shania Muldrew, Junior Class Maid Kei’Andra Trotter, Junior Football Maids Ashaureah Perkins and Andrea Johnson, Queen N’Kyia Randle, Sophomore Class Maid Ireana Gentry, Football Maids Keria Smith and Lafika Griffith (not pictured), Senior Football Maid Haven Reed and Senior Class Maid Jazmin Hernandez. Homecoming will be held at Mineral Springs on Oct. 2 with this year’s football opponent the Strong Bulldogs. Like this:Like Loading... Related