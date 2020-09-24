Home Breaking News 2020 Dierks Homecoming Court

2020 Dierks Homecoming Court

Queen Macy Eckert
  • Queen Macy Eckert
  • Attendant Annsley Alexander
  • Attendant Tyler Tedford
  • Maid of Honor Kayden Turner
  • Sr. Football Maid Taylor Pounds
  • Sr. Class Maid Jasie Miller
  • Jr. Football Maid Allie Miller
  • Jr. Class Maid Kammie Hill
  • Sophomore Football Maid Kyndall Turner
  • Sophomore Class Maid Caleigh Manning

