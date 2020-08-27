Virus guidelines limit seating at Scrapper Stadium; advanced tickets required

The coronavirus pandemic will lead to a number of changes for football fans when the high school season opens Aug. 28.

Guidelines from the Arkansas Activities Association and the Arkansas Department of Health will limit seating at Scrapper Stadium for the coming football season, according to Superintendent Doug Graham.

The state says large outdoor facilities are limited to 66 percent of capacity, but every other row of seats must be skipped, lowering the number of seats to 50 percent. In addition, social distancing must be followed, Graham said, placing seating well below 50 percent.

As a result, Nashville will offer 1,200 tickets for high school home football games, according to Graham.

Parents and grandparents of football players, band members and cheerleaders had the first opportunity to buy tickets Monday in the Scrapper Room at Scrapper Stadium.

Tickets are available to the general public through Thursday at the school district’s administration building.

No tickets will be available at the stadium on game night.

Starting with Pleasant Grove,

visiting teams will receive 500 tickets each Monday to sell their fans.

There will be no reserved seats at Scrapper Stadium this season, Graham said.

There will be no district employee passes or Golden Age passes.

“Those who attend need to be paying customers,” Graham said.

Other changes also will be part of the game day experience.

State regulations require fans to wear masks to the stadium and during games, Graham said.

Social distancing must be followed, but families will be allowed to sit together.

Concession stands will not be allowed to sell hamburgers. The state “wants us to sell as much pre-packaged food as possible,” Graham said. “We can still sell hot dogs and have packaged mustard. Plexiglass will be up at concession stands. We’ll mark social distancing in line.”

There will be no buffet-style serving and no tables with condiments.

The Scrapper band will spread out along the north track because of social distancing guidelines, Graham said.

Cheerleaders will be in front of the home stands.

Band and cheerleaders will not be allowed at road games, Graham said.

Schools in District 7-4A had planned to allow pep bands and cheerleaders on road trips, but the state said late last week that they could not attend.

