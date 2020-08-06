Tyson Foods donates $50K to Harvest Food Bank

Tyson Foods, Inc., has donated $50,000 to Harvest Regional Food Bank of Texarkana to continue Mobile Pantry programs in Howard, Pike and Hempstead counties. The check was presented at Tyson Foods, 100 E. Cassady, Nashville.

With a recent rise in hunger relief needed in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas, Harvest Regional Food Bank has expanded its Mobile Pantry Program to address food insecurity in its communities.

In 2011, Harvest established the Mobile Pantry program to provide food directly to those communities with the fewest hunger relief options. The food bank began quarterly distributions in two counties, and has increased mobile distributions to include both rural and more populated counties.

“Since March, Harvest has seen a 60 percent increase in the need for hunger relief and has already distributed one million more pounds than the same time in 2019,” said Camille Coker Wrinkle, executive director at Harvest. “We do not expect the need to decrease in the near future, and this generous gift

will help us continue serving food insecure families throughout southwest Arkansas.”

“Tyson Foods is proud to continue our partnership with Harvest Regional Food Bank by awarding another $50,000 grant again this year. The money will primarily be used to expand the mobile food pantry in SW Arkansas,” said Tem Gunter, complex HR manager for Tyson of Nashville. “Camille and her team at Harvest have really done a fantastic job meeting the increased demand for food brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About Harvest Regional Food Bank

Harvest Regional Food Bank serves Bowie County, Texas, as well as the southwestern corner of Arkansas including Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada and Columbia Counties. Harvest is a member of Feeding America and Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance with a mission is to eliminate hunger in this region through food distribution and education.

Formed in 1989 as a food rescue organization, Harvest Regional has grown to a full service food bank distribution center providing over 3.0 million pounds of food in 2018 to over 75 partner hunger relief agencies.

Harvest Regional continues to serve as a food rescue operation, collecting excess prepared foods for local shelters and soup kitchens. Harvest Regional also operates a backpack program serving 35 campuses in school districts locally, outside of Texarkana. More information can be found at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/harvesttxk.

