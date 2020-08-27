The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

124 years ago: June, 1896

Major General John G. Fletcher has appointed Miss Tomple Toland of this place sponsor for the Arkansas Division United Confederate Veterans for the reunion to be held at Richmond, Virginia on June 30th.

Miss Toland is a young lady of many accomplishments and a fine appearance and will do the honors on this occasion to the delight of her wide circle of friends. She is the daughter of Thomas L. Toland, deceased, who was a private in Captain Watson’s Company, 19th Regiment Arkansas Volunteers.

Strayed: One black mare mule about 16 hands high, branded with an “H” on left shoulder, about 11 or 12 years old. Reasonable reward will be paid for any information leading to the recovery of the mule or delivery of her. R. L. Blackwood, Buck Range

Senior Jeff McBride, quarterback, guides the Scrappers through the “tire” station during two-a-days on Aug. 11, 1989.

90 years ago: August, 1930

George Feemster who lives on Rural Route 1 of this city about two miles west of here yesterday brought to the News office the largest watermelon we have seen produced in this section. The melon is of the same variety of jumbo grown at Hope.

The melon weighs 65 pounds and is 48 inches around the short way and 53 inches around the long way. Mr. Feemster states that he did not give any special attention to the production of the melon other than leaving it as the only melon on the vine and covering the melon with a sack during the past few weeks to prevent it sun burning.

(Adv.) For every crop Quapaw fertilizer on every part of the farm. Where you use Quapaw fertilizer you can expect profits in return. There is no guesswork.

Bigger yields, better yields and better crops. Bigger profits all around. J. A. Putman, dealer

70 years ago: August 1950

The cowboy evangelist who has been behind prison bars longer than any preacher on earth, who had four brothers who died with their boots on and a converted infidel preached Wednesday morning at the bus station corner before a hundred or more people.

His pulpit was a caged cell with two loud speakers mounted on a pickup truck.

He has written a book, which has been read more than any other outside of the Bible and Gone with the Wind.

Before he got startedheplayed the record “This World Can’t Stand Any Longer.”

(Adv.) Dr. J. Owen Bryant, Optometrist, announces the opening of his office for the practice of Optometry. 123 West Clark Street, Nashville, telephone 3

40 years ago: August, 1980

The Nashville Christian Day School, one of two Mennonite education centers in Arkansas, will began the fall term here August 25. The private school, located on Highway 355 north of Mineral Springs, has an enrollment of 38 students in grades one through eight. For some of those students there will be an 84-mile round trip for classes daily.

There is no school transportation.

Instead the parents take turns carpooling their children to school.

(Adv.) Grand Opening, The Shoe Tree, 117 North Main. Come see our new store. Look at the shoe line for women, preteens and children.

Register for great prizes. Friday and Saturday.

