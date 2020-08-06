Scrapper youth football sign-up Aug. 11th & 13th

The Scrapper Youth Football Registration and Media Day will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m and 8 p.m.

Scrapper Youth Football Coach Leslie Hendrix said, “Area players entering 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th grades are the only age groups eligible to play.”

The players will be running the same plays as the Nashville junior high and high school teams. “Our goal is to have the players ready to contribute when they enter junior high. The coaching staff will teach each player the necessary skills and correct fundamentals for playing football.”

Parents need to bring a copy of the player’s birth certificate. “If you brought a birth certificate last year, then I still have a copy of it. The player must be present to register,” Hendrix added. “We will get the players sizes for the helmet, pads, and weight at that time.”

Fees are as follows:

Shoulder pad rental: $15

Helmet rental: $35

Jersey purchase: $35 (Can use last year’s jersey)

Insurance: $15

Trophy: $15

For more information, call Hendrix at 870-557-1956.

