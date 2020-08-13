Obituary: Winnie L. Williams-Burks, 29, Nashville

Winnie LaTambra Williams, 29, of Nashville died Aug. 2, 2020.

She was born in St. Louis, Mo., Aug. 20, 1981, the daughter of Ruby Lee Lofton Spencer of Nashville and the late Pastor Ivory Williams Sr.

She was a member of Greater New Calvary Church of God in Christ and sang in the choir.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Levounia Williams.

Survivors include: her mother, Ruby Lee Spencer; two daughters, Kierra Burks and La Niyah Burks; a son, Corey Burks, Jr., all of Fordyce; three siblings, Ivorlon LaFedrick Williams, Ivory Joe Williams, Jr., and Chalunda Shields, all of Camden.

Visitation was 1-3 Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at McFadden & Hitchye Memorial Chapel in Hope. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. at Williams Memorial Church of God in Christ in Nashville. Burial followed at Mount Willie Cemetery in Camden.

Like this: Like Loading...