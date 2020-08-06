Obituary: William Henry Citty, 93, of Texarkana

William Henry Citty, age 93, of Texarkana, Ark., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home. He was born March 28, 1927 in Ozan, Ark.

Mr. Citty was a former sales clerk at Tollett Auto Parts and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of the Hickory Street Baptist Church in Texarkana.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, James W. Citty and daughter-in-law Martha D. Citty.

Survivors include his wife, Verna Citty; his two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

