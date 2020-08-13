Obituary: William D. Sherman, 89, of Irving, Texas

William D. Sherman, 89, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Irving, Texas.

He was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Big Fork, Ark., to the late Paul and Dora Faulkner Sherman.

He was a resident of Provo and was retired from Weyerhaeuser.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Sherman Hargrove, and siblings.

Survivors include: his wife, Dorothy Sherman of Irving, Texas; two sons, Jerry Sherman and wife, Gail, of Texarkana, Ark., and Ronnie Sherman of Lockesburg; two daughters, Elaine Owens and husband, Glen, of Nashville, Glenna Dunaway and husband, Larry, of Nashville, and Larry Hargrove of De Queen; two step-daughters, Sharon Enberg and husband, Bobby, of Irving, Texas, and Laverne Richards and husband, Mike, of Decatur, Texas; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at McHorse Cemetery with Bro. Wesley Blankenship officiating under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Visitation was 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 at the funeral home in De Queen.

