Obituary: Vivian Modena Conatser, 91, of Nashville

Vivian Modena Conatser, age 91, of Nashville, Ark., died on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Ark. She was born Nov. 24, 1928, in Harper Springs, Howard County, Ark., the daughter of the late William Scriven and Josie Burt Mobbs.

Mrs. Conatser was of the Baptist faith and worked many years for Tyson Foods. She loved to sew, crochet, and yodel. On Sundays you could find her enjoying the country music countdown. But most of all she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Junior Conatser, one son, Larry Conatser, two daughters-in-law, Deloris Conatser and Brenda Conatser, three brothers, Billy, Jimmy, Gerald Mobbs; one sister, Alene Elston; two great-granddaughters, Mackenzie Howard and Montana Wright, also a grandson Michael Steen.

Survivors include: sons Jerry Conatser and wife Glenda of Nashville, Ark.; Dewey Conatser and wife Kim of Nashville, Ark.; Allen Conatser of Nashville, Ark.; daughters Diane Gilbert and husband Ronnie of Dierks, Ark., Phyllis Goss and husband Gary of Nashville, Ark., Sheila Davis and husband Kermit of Bivins, Texas, Brenda Steen and husband Ray of Nashville, Ark., Jacala Lathrop and husband Gary of Nashville, Ark., and Denise Dollison and husband Ricky of Grand Prairie, Texas; two brothers Denzil Mobbs of Henderson, Texas; Clarence Mobbs of Nashville, Ark.; 27 grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Bro. Kenny Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Sunshine Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Pallbearers will be Eric Goss, Tim Conatser, Rodney Lathrop, Tony Gilbert, Jeremy Combs, Adam Young, Brannon Buck, Josh Daniel, Jerrod Miller and Raymond Billy.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

