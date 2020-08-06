Obituary: Vivian Gathright, 77, Saratoga

Vivian Gathright, 77, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Saratoga. She was born Nov. 8, 1942, to the late Ervin Newton and Verna Busby Newton.

She was a member of the Okay Community Baptist Church in Saratoga, and was a longtime volunteer with the Saratoga Lions Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Gathright; three brothers, Harry, Lynn, LaVoyce Newton.

Survivors include: three sons, Dale Gathright, Jr., of Saratoga, Tommy Gathright and wife Carol of Ashdown, and Tracy Gathright and wife Suzanne of Nashville; a step-daughter, Pam Sartuche; a sister, Sue Price; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a brief graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Antoine Cemetery.

Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at the family home, 113 Hempstead County Road 1600, Saratoga.

