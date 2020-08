Vesta Stuart, 107, of Nashville died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at a Nashville hospital. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Hicks Funeral Home in Hope.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 at St. Paul Cemetery in Nashville. Arrangements by Hicks Funeral Home, Inc., of Hope.

