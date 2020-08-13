Obituary: Rosemary Reed Scoggins Whitmore, 83, of Nashville

Rosemary Reed Scoggins Whitmore, 83, of Nashville died Aug. 1, 2020.

She was born April 13, 1937. the daughter of Maple Porter-Byers and Robert Reed.

She was preceded in death her first husband, Paris Scoggins, Jr; a son, Ricky L. Scoggins, and daughters Sarah Ruth White, Pamela Yvette Harris and Shirley Whitmore.

She was retired from Tyson Foods and was an assistant pastor. Survivors include: her husband of 22 years, Glen Whitmore; daughters Frances (Kent) Fultcher, Peggy Pryor, Regina (Earl) Hugle, (Prosper, Texas), Shirley Brewer (Ohio), Linda Bailey (Jerry), Brenda Golston (Gene), and Glenda Whitmore; sons Cory Livingston and Darell Scoggins (Maggie); also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Nashville under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

Like this: Like Loading...