Obituary: Rogerlene McFarland Kitchens, 85, of Umpire

Rogerlene McFarland Kitchens, 85, of Umpire died Thursday, Aug.13, 2020.

She was born April 22, 1935, in Paris, Tenn., the daughter of the late Roger and Kate Clement McFarland.

She was a member of the Athens Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dorman Ray Kitchens; two sisters, Louise Enoch and Martha Jone.

Survivors include: two sons, David Kitchens and wife, Michele, of Dierks, and Scott Kitchens and wife, Debbie, of Umpire; three daughters, Laura Strasner and husband, Kerry, of Umpire, Beth Jackson and husband Ken, of Dierks, and Jill Sharp of Umpire; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Athens Missionary Baptist Church in Athens with Scott Kitchens and Jerry Strasner officiating. Burial followed in Harmony Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

