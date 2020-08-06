Obituary: Robert R. Burnett, 57, of Nashville

Robert R. Burnett was born March 7, 1963. He left this world on July 29, 2020. He was employed by Husqvarna in Nashville, Ark., for 36 years, retiring in 2018. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Billy R. and Jo Burnett, maternal grandparents, Cecil and Dovie Raleigh, and a special nephew, William L. Verner III (Trey) and his son’s mother Jacque Tollett.

He is survived by a son, Bradley Burnett (Ashleigh) and three grandsons, Mikel, Jackson and William Burnett. Also four adoring sisters, Donna Burnett, Sandy Varner (Bill) of Texarkana, Mary Jo Spicer (Danny) of McCaskill and Cathy Morrow (Wayne) also of McCaskill and a number of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with Nashville Funeral Home, Nashville, Ark. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, respects were made at the funeral home on Friday, July 31, 2020, during regular business hours. A graveside service was held at Friendship Cemetery, 4688 Hwy 37, McCaskill, AR, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing were required.

Honorary Pallbearers: Beau Tomlin, Keith Trevellion, John Impson, Scott Hemby, Joseph Morrow, Michael Morrow, Gregory Wright and Eddie Spicer.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Friendship Cemetery or a charity of your choice.

Like this: Like Loading...