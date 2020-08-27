Obituary: Reuben ‘Ruby’ Jewel Reed-Kelm, 87, of Texas

Reuben “Ruby” Jewel Reed-Kelm, 87 of Carrollton Texas, passed away Aug. 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 1, 1933 in Nashville, Ark., to Rueben Robert and Donnie Reed, one of nine children. She was raised and went to school in Nashville, Ark. She married Nolan W. Kelm in March 28, 1953, before moving to Carrollton, Texas, in 1960 where she lived until her death.

She is survived by 3 children: Daughter Shelia Fann and Grandson Keith Fann of Krugerville, Texas. Son Micheal Kelm of Carrollton, Texas and Son Jim Kelm and Grandkids Casey and Jared Kelm all of Weatherford, Texas. Along with two brothers and sisters.

Ruby is proceeded in death by her husband, Nolan Kelm, parents Donnie and Rueben Reed as well as four sisters, Bessie Joe, Hazel, Dessie, and Gracie.

A visitation and funeral service will be held at Rhoton Funeral Home in Carrollton, TX at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on August 20, 2020. Burial will follow at Furneaux Cemetery in Carrollton, TX.

