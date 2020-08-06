Obituary: Rema Jo Hunter of Highland

Rema Jo Hunter passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born in the Highland community of Pike County, Ark. She was the daughter of Roy and Lillian (Cooley) Thompson.

She graduated from Nashville High School and also Nash Business School of Texarkana. She was employed by Arkla Gas Company for 24 years as manager of the Glenwood District.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Parks J. Hunter; her parents; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Effie and Glen Owens of Nashville and Cleo and Kelton Dowdy of Murfreesboro.

She is survived by two nieces, Nancy Jo Morris and Patsy Jean Owens, both of Nashville; two great-nephews, Todd Morris, Rodney Morris and his wife, Annah, also of Nashville; and five great-great-nieces, Macy, Avery, Daleigh, Rayne and Lariat Morris.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Restland Memorial Park at Nashville with Rev. Will Bradford officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, 5-7 p.m. in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood.

Social distancing directives will be in place with no more than 50 persons at any one time inside the funeral home chapel. At all services, you must avoid all physical contact and attendees 10 years of age or older must be wearing a face covering to attend.

Pallbearers will be Don Watson, Stacy Watson, Darren Bardwell, Pat Lay, Paul Crowson and Kenny McGrew.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Bass, Sonny Prince and Dr. Gary Gehrki.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

