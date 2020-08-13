Obituary: Penny Lynn Downey, 66, of Nashville

Penny Lynn Downey, 66, of Nashville, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

She was born July 26, 1954, in LaPorte, Ind., to the late Paul and Ruby Cooper.

She was retired from EZ Mart.

Survivors include: her husband of over 43 years, Dennis Downey of Nashville; a son, Dallis Downey of Hot Springs Village; three brothers, Paul Cooper of Walkerton, Ind., Roger Cooper of LaPorte, Ind., and Randy Cooper of Walkerton, Ind.; a sister, Peggy Franklin of Knox, Ind., and a grandson.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

