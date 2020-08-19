Obituary: Nellie Lamb Hadaway, 91, of Ashdown

Nellie Lamb Hadaway, 91, of Ashdown died Aug. 15, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born March 30, 1929, in Nathan, Ark., the daughter of the late Marion T. Lamb and Nettie Hutchings Lamb.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Foreman.

She was preceded in death by: her husband of 64 years, Jeffery “JC” Hadaway; a daughter, Sharon Hadaway Butler; five sisters, Annaperal Suttles, Minnie White, Ethel Allen, Ruby Walls, and Mildred Austin; and three brothers, Allen Lamb, Jewel Lamb, and Floyd Lamb

Survivors include: two sons, Jamie Hadaway and wife, Sarah, of Ashdown, and Steve Hadaway and wife, Kathy, of Foreman; a daughter, Melanie Wesson and husband, Chris, of Queen City, Texas; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at Madden Funeral Home in Ashdown on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m., and graveside services will be Wednesday, Aug.19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Ashdown Memorial Gardens in Ashdown with Rev. Jim Cross officiating. Face coverings are required.

