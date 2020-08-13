Obituary: Nancy Jane Cox, 69, of Nashville

Nancy Jane Cox, 69, of Nashville died Aug. 6, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born Nov. 21, 1950, in Alpine, Ark., the daughter of the late Alviria and Sallie Belle Hill.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse David Hill, and sisters Linda Gough and Jennifer Lucille Cox.

Survivors include: Raymond Cox, Jr., her husband of 41 years; her children, Raymond Cox, III and wife, Maria, of Murfreesboro, Amanda Jane Cox of Nathan, and Cynthia Michelle Cox; sisters Elizabeth Cox, Sally Sharp, Dale Humphrey, Joan Loy, and Geneva Jackson.

A Memorial service was held Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Nashville with Bro. Terry Goff officiating.

Like this: Like Loading...