Obituary: Minnie Zachry, 86, of Mineral Springs

Minnie Zachry, age 86, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Nashville, Ark.

She was born in Mineral Springs, Ark., on Aug. 19, 1933, to the late Lee Reel and Lela Cook Reel.

She is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Zachry, her parents, one brother and four sisters.

Her survivors include: two daughters, Debra Turley and husband Tim; Ronda Kwok and husband Michael; five grandchildren, Adraine Pickett and husband Jeremy, Whitney Turley, Amanda Richey and husband Chris, Zach Kwok and wife Melody, Alex Kwok and wife Krista; four great-grandchildren, Ada, Emily, Lauren, Ben; sister-in-law, Donnis Carver and husband Hugh, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the Nashville Nursing Home and Dierksen Hospice.

A private family graveside will be held on July 29, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Mineral Springs First United Methodist Church, PO Box 298, Mineral Springs, AR 71851.

Like this: Like Loading...