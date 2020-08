John Thomas, 65, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Delight.

He was born Nov. 11, 1954, in Nashville to the late Dolphin Thomas and Chloie Ellis Thomas.

Survivors include: his wife, Lynn Thomas of Delight; two sons, Jared Thomas and wife Tammy of Hope, and Andrew Thomas and wife Ashley of Farmington; a daughter, Brittney Thomas of Murfreesboro; two brothers, Lee Thomas and James Thomas; a sister, Connie Woodson; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

