Obituary: Jimmy ‘BB’ McKinnon II, 52, of Billstown

Jimmy “BB” McKinnon II, age 52, of Billstown, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1967, in Decatur, Ind.,, the son of Jimmy Wayne McKinnon and Sally Andrews McKinnon.

On Nov. 26, 1988, he was married to Julie Ann Johnson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janette McKinnon.

He was a United States Air Force veteran and was formerly employed in maintenance at Tyson’s Poultry in Nashville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and, in earlier years, racing stock cars. His car was number 14 BB.

Later, he would volunteer and help at Diamond Park Speedway.

He is survived by his wife, Julie McKinnon of Billstown; two daughters, Kimberley McKinnon of Roland, Okla., and Amber McKinnon of Murfreesboro; four grandchildren, Anastasia Caldwell, Michael Caldwell, Tobias Oliver and Alice Oliver; his parents, Jim and Sally McKinnon of Murfreesboro; and his sister and brother-in-law, Kimberley and Shawn Okeele of Hot Springs.

Visitation with the family and viewing were held at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in the Academy Cemetery near Nathan. Services began at 9:30 a.m. with Larry McKinnon officiating.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

