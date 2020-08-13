Obituary: James Thomas Keaster, 69, of Dierks

James Thomas Keaster, 69, of Dierks, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in North Little Rock.

He was born Dec. 13, 1950 in De Queen, the son of the late Thomas Lewis and Minnie Howard Keaster.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Dale Keaster; and a sister, Freda Forrester.

Survivors include: a son, Justin Keaster of Mena; a daughter, Belinda Buck of Delight; two sisters, Dorothy Melson and Bernece Dixon, both of Dierks; also grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with burial to follow at Fellowship Cemetery,. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

