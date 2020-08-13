Obituary: Guy Mitchell, 80, of Kirby

Guy Mitchell, age 80, of Kirby, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

He was born April 1, 1940, in Sioux City, Iowa. On July 22, 1962, he was married to Varie Lee Buck. He was preceded in death by his parents, Iva Inez Moyer Mitchell and Gilbert Leroy “GL” Mitchell; his brother, Dean Mitchell; and his grandson, Kirkline Nolen.

He was a retired truck driver, having hauled logs, cement, and Tyson chickens. He was known as a jack-of-all-trades. He raced stock cars on dirt tracks, starting at the Kirby dirt track, and was known as, “Green Man.” He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and fixing any broken thing he could get his hands on. During the summers, he bailed hay in his fields.

He is survived by: his wife, Varie Lee Mitchell; three sons and a daughter, Jay (Karen) Mitchell of Amity, Chris (LaNelle) Mitchell of Sheridan, Gilbert (Paula) Mitchell of Springdale and Leann (Bennie) Bradford of Nashville; seven grandchildren, Jeremy (Lilly) Mitchell of Glenwood, Jennifer (Corey) Upton of Amity, Carrie Bradford of Nashville, Lauren Mitchell of Casselberry, Fla., Logan Mitchell of Sheridan, Kaitlyn Mitchell and Alyssa Mitchell, both of Springdale; and his great-granddaughter, Annabelle Hendricks.

A graveside visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, and services beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Ebenezer Cemetery with Bro. Jack Herring and Bro. Sam Yancy officiating.

Social distancing directives will be in place with no limit on the number of attendees at an outdoor service. At all services, you must avoid all physical contact.

If you are unable to social distance, attendees 10 years of age or older must be wearing a face covering.

Pallbearers will be Bennie Bradford, Billy Bennett, Jerry Horn, Sam Yancy, Jason Vaughn and Danny Scott.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Mitchell, Logan Mitchell, Corey Upton and Madison Vaughn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ebenezer Cemetery, PO Box 131, Kirby, AR 71950.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

