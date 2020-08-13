Obituary: Glenda Sue Brock Hogden, 67, of Dierks

Mrs. Glenda Sue Brock Hogden, age 67, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Nashville, Ark.

She was born April 15, 1953, in Murfreesboro, Ark. She was a homemaker and attended Fellowship Baptist Church and Holly Creek Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hogden was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Mack and Effie Lois Reed Brock.

She is survived by: her husband, Nelson Hogden; one daughter, Lisa Tucker of Hope, Ark.; one step-son, Wayne Hogden of Texas; one sister, Sharon Ackley of Nashville; an aunt and uncle, Lois and Fred Hogden of Orange, Texas; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Molly and Robert Smith of Orange; and one brother-in-law, Randall Morris also of Orange; three grandchildren, Laken Fant, Alexis Lee, and Miles Reid; and four great-grandchildren.

A general viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6th at the Wilkerson Funeral Home chapel in Dierks. Cremation will follow.

You may leave a condolence on-line at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

