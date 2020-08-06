Obituary: Gennie Sue Carpenter, 77, of Magnolia

Gennie Sue Carpenter, 77, of Magnolia, Ark., formerly of Nashville, Ark., passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.

Gennie was born and raised in Nashville, Ark., on June 6, 1943, and was of the Baptist faith. She moved to Tampa, Fla., where she lived for 39 years and was the manager of a specialty grocery store. She moved back to Arkansas to be with her family and has resided in Magnolia since 2016.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Cullie Crisp and Amanda Mae (Campbell) Crisp Clayton; husband, Clinton Fred Carpenter; son, Don Henry; siblings Kelton Crisp, Gertie Lee Couch, James Clyde Crisp, Calvin Harlow Crisp, George Crisp, infant Charles Alfred Crisp, and Tonnie O’Neal Crisp.

Gennie is survived by her daughters Gayla Ann Henry of Magnolia and Linda Jackson Bell and husband Steven of Prescott; siblings Ivalyne Murphy of Indianapolis, Ind., John Thomas (J.T.) Crisp and wife Connie of Nashville, Linda Sue Spanhanks of Texas, Washington Dewayne Crisp and wife Margaret of Mineral Springs, and Cullie Hansford Crisp of Nashville; 55 nephews and nieces; a host of great nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends.

Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.

