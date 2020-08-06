Obituary: Emma Pauline Leavins, 88, of Murfreesboro

Emma Pauline Leavins, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Ark., went from her home to her eternal reward with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. She was born March 29, 1932, at Cedar Bayou in Chambers County, Texas, to the late Tom and Mary Bayliss.

Preferring to be called Pauline, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Leavins, Sr.; oldest son, Ray Leavins, Jr.; youngest son, Kerry Leavins; grandson, David Wright; brother, Tom Bayliss; and sisters, Mary Blake and Georgia Russell. Her survivors include: son and wife Mitchell and Amanda Leavins; daughters Rowena Leavins, Jeslynne Brown, and Narae Leavins; and sister Helen Strack and husband Morris, along with 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great- grandchild; and a host of other relations, church family, and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, respects were made at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, during regular business hours (9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) at Nashville Funeral Home. David Williams officiated interment at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Pleasant Home Cemetery, Murfreesboro. The family is available for visitation at Mitch Leavins’ home. In lieu of flowers memorials are encouraged through Sunset Church of Christ for use in youth ministries, or to the Pleasant Home Cemetery.

