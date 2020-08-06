Obituary: Christopher Michael Diggs, 33, of Provo

Christopher Micheal Diggs, 33, of Provo, Ark., died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Big Spring, Texas.

He was born April 15, 1987, in Idabel, Okla., the son of Kenneth Wayne Diggs of Provo and Janna Lynnette Bice of Van Buren. He worked in the construction field mainly as a welder.

Survivors include: his father, Kenneth Wayne Diggs of Provo; his mother, Janna Lynnette Bice of Van Buren, Ark.; a sister and brother-in-law, Holly Annette and Will Goodwin of Van Buren; and other family members.

Graveside funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Belleville Cemetery near Lockesburg with Jaron Tipton officiating. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Wednesday July 29 at the funeral home chapel in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...