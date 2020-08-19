Obituary: Christina Marie Hines, 29, of Nashville

Christina Marie Hines, 29, of Nashville, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Hope.

She was born Aug. 26, 1990, in Ft. Worth, Texas, the daughter of Frankie James Smith and Lisa Freese Hines. She was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church.

Survivors include: a son, Jaden Rico McGinnis of Nashville; two daughters, McKayla Abigail Curry of Hot Springs, and Rileigh Annette Taylor of Nashville; her mother, Lisa Hines of Lockesburg; a brother, Christopher Allen Hines of Nashville; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Hines of Hope.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville. Funeral services were 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Dwayne Freese officiating,. Burial followed in County Line Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

