Brandi O’Donnell, 30, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Saratoga.

She was born Oct. 30, 1989, to Shonda Hodges Parker and the late Brian O’Donnell in Texarkana, Texas.

She was a member of the Mineral Springs Church of Christ.

Survivors include: her mother, Shonda Parker and husband Greg; a brother, Shycoby O’Donnell.

Graveside services were 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Saratoga Cemetery with Bro. Womack officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

