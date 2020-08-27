Obituary: Bobbie Annette Oliver Eastwood, 84, De Queen

Mrs. Bobbie Annette Oliver Eastwood, 84, of De Queen, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

She was born Dec. 29, 1935, in the Pleasant Home Community near Murfreesboro, the daughter of the late A.T. and Dovie Riddle Oliver. She worked at the Sevier County Library for 30 years and was a member of the De Queen Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvis Eastwood; her brother, T.L. Oliver; and her sister, Patsy R. Leavell.

Survivors include: a son, Allen Eastwood of De Queen; a daughter, Cynthia Bray and husband, Robert, of Dierks; three brothers, William R. Oliver of Springfield, Mo., Michael D. Oliver of Russellville, and Dwight Jay Oliver of Tyler, Texas; a sister, Margaret F. Derryberry of Wildersville, Tenn., grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the De Queen Church of Christ with Toney Stowers and Andy Hogg officiating. Burial followed in Redmen Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

