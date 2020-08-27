Nashville man killed in wreck Tuesday

A Nashville man was killed Tuesday, Aug. 25 in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 27 in the big curve between Nashville and Murfreesboro, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Larry Stone, 53, died in the accident, which was reported around 11:30 a.m.

Stone was northbound on Highway 27 in a 1999 Ford truck when he left the roadway, collided with a fence and then collided with a trailer house located.

ASP Cpl. Travis Hale reported that the weather and road conditions at the time of the accident were clear and dry.

