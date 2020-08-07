Murfreesboro doctor retires after 30 years

MURFREESBORO – Patients of Dr. Mark Floyd were recently informed by CHI St. Vincent Medical Group that Floyd has retired following a bout of health issues.

“Over the past 30 years, Dr. Floyd has enjoyed serving as healthcare provider in the Murfreesboro community,” according to a letter to patients. “As many of you know, Dr. Floyd has been unable to practice since February 2020 due to health issues. Effective immediately, he will retire from CHI St. Vincent Medical Group and is no longer seeing patients.”

The clinic is currently recruiting an additional physician and has advised there are several providers within the CHI St. Vincent Primary Care Clinic in Murfreesboro. The current providers will be able to welcome new and established patient appointments.

“Please be assured that our staff will do everything we can to make this transition smooth and stress free. We appreciate the trust you’ve placed in us, and would love to continue service to you and your family,” according to Jennifer Thompson, regional director of primary care operations.

Like this: Like Loading...