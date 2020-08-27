Lake Greeson winter schedule

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District has announced fall and winter schedules for campgrounds and recreation areas at Lake Greeson.

The following campgrounds at Lake Greeson will be closed Nov. 1 and reopen March 1, 2021: Arrowhead, Buckhorn, Pikeville, Laurel Creek, Old Cowhide Cove, New Cowhide Cove (sites 1-9), Self Creek, Dam Area, West Kirby Landing (sites 35-79) and Jim Wylie.

Parker Creek and the remainder of New Cowhide Cove will close Dec. 15 and reopen March 1, 2021.

The following electrical sites are open all winter for a fee of $20 per night: East Kirby Landing, Weston Point and Dam Area. Star of the West will be open with no charge.

