Howard County Fair to include only livestock shows, sale

Changes have been made in order to comply with the Arkansas Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions for the 2020 Howard County Fair. The fair board has made the decision to only have the livestock shows and premium sale at this year’s fair. All other activities have been cancelled. The show schedule is as follows.

Sheep Show will be Tuesday, September 8th with check-in from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the show will be at 9 a.m.

Goat Show will be Tuesday, September 8th with check-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the show will begin at 4 p.m.

Hog show will be Wednesday, September 9th with check-in from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the show will begin at 9 a.m.

Cattle show will be Wednesday, September 9th with check-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the show will begin at 4 p.m.

Rabbit show will be Thursday, September 10th with check-in from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the show will begin at 9 a.m.

Poultry show will be Thursday, September 10th with check-in from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the show will be immediately following the rabbit show.

The fair will adhere to the Arkansas State Fair rules and regulations. ALL shows are “blow and go.” Animals will be released after their respective shows are complete and exhibitor’s area has been cleaned.

Premium Sale will be Friday, September 11th at 9 a.m.

Exhibitors will be present; however, no animals will be on the grounds. There will be pictures/video of each exhibitor with their animal to view as bidding is taking place.

Lunch will not be provided this year.

Letters with more information regarding the Premium Sale will be sent to businesses. Individuals needing more information about add-on money for the sale may contact a fair board member.

The fair will follow Covid-19 guidelines. Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

